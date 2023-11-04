Israeli Channel 12 published a leak in which it said that Zelensky is expected to visit Israel against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.

The official added, “Leaking information about a possible visit by the president harms relations between the two countries and harms trust between decision-makers. The two countries are in a state of war, and in Ukraine the situation is more difficult, so security issues are important and must be above all else, and this leak harms the security of the president and his employees.” .

In mid-October, Israel rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to visit it to express his solidarity with it in its war on the Gaza Strip.

Public broadcaster Kan 11 reported that Israel told Zelensky that “this is not the right time.”

Zelensky previously expressed his fear that the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas would lead to “diverting the attention” of the international community from the “Russian invasion” of his country, accusing Moscow of providing support to the Palestinian movement.

Zelensky said in an interview with the French channel France 2, “We are confident that Russia is providing support, in one way or another, to the operations carried out by Hamas.”

He pointed out that the Ukrainian intelligence services have “information” in this regard, adding, “The current crisis shows that Russia is looking to carry out destabilizing operations in all parts of the world.”