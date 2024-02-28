The command of the Special Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted the death of an elite detachment in the Kherson region

Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed the death of special forces soldiers from the 73rd Naval Center in the Kherson region. About it reported in the department’s Telegram channel.

According to the command, the saboteurs allegedly “ensure the withdrawal of the main forces of the group after completing the combat mission.”

The defeat of the Ukrainian landing force on the Tendra spit in the Kherson region occurred on the evening of February 28. Russian special forces detected approaching enemy boats and met them with machine gun, mortar and anti-tank missile fire before landing. Of the five boats, one managed to escape, three sank, and the fifth washed ashore. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 20 people.