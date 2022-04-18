Ukraine has already filled in the form to be recognized as a country aspiring to join the European Union (EU)reports the Ukrinform portal, citing sources close to the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

With this, the steps and deadlines set by the President of the European Commission (EC) were followed.Ursula von der Leyen, continues this source, who recalls the recent visit of the German politician to kyiv, where she met with Zelensky.

The delivery of the form was formalized by the Ukrainian president himself, in a meeting with the EU ambassador to his country, Matti Maasikas.

Zelenski stressed at that meeting that his country’s entry into the EU “represents the aspirations for which our people are fighting,” said the news portal.

The president pointed out that his country’s progress towards the community bloc “occurs at a very tragic moment, in which many Ukrainians are losing their lives for their ideals.”

The objective is “to be part of Europe, among equals”, he added.

Maasikas, for his part, assured the Ukrainian president that “everyone in the EU feels the importance and meaning” of this step, in the midst of the “difficult situation” in Ukraine.

“In extraordinary times, extraordinary steps must be taken and at extraordinary speed”, expressed the EU representative, through his twitter account.

The Ukrainian authorities now expect “a positive response” to the request from Brussels, according to presidential sources to the aforementioned national news portal.

kyiv hopes that the request will be addressed at the next EU summit, between June 23 and 24, and that the status of an applicant to join the community bloc will be recognized. Von der Leyen met with Zelensky in kyiv on April 8.

There he gave the Ukrainian leader the aforementioned form, with the commitment to process it, once completed, throughout the following week.

EFE

