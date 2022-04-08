kyiv confirms at least 39 dead and more than 100 injured, after the attack with two rockets on the Kramatorsk train station, in the Donbass region, in the east of the country. However, it is feared that the death toll is higher, because at least 4,000 people were at the scene, according to Mayor Oleksander Honcharenko. Moscow once again denied any involvement in the deaths of Ukrainian civilians.

On the 44th day of the war in Ukraine, thousands of people trapped in the east of the country are trying to escape to other areas as more contingents of Russian troops approach and refocus their offensive in the Donbass region, according to US intelligence information. United States and the warnings of the Ukrainian authorities to the civilian population.

At a time when around 4,000 people were preparing to leave the Kramatorsk train station, two rockets, according to kyiv launched by Russian troops, hit the place. Dozens of deaths are feared.

Russia, which launched the war against Ukraine on February 24, again denied any responsibility. On this occasion, she told the Ukrainian Army to launch missiles against the site.

These are the main news of the war in Ukraine this April 8:

07:15 (BOG) London: Russia is headed for the biggest recession since the fall of the Soviet Union

Russia is headed for the deepest economic recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the UK government has predicted.

London estimates that more than 275 billion pounds ($358.52 billion) of Russian money has been frozen amid international sanctions in recent weeks.

6:52 (BOG) Von der Leyen and Borrell arrive in kyiv

As had been announced, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, and the main diplomat of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, arrived in kyiv on Friday to meet with the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski.

The two diplomats signaled possible support for Ukraine to join the European Union. During his train ride to the Ukrainian capital, von der Leyen told reporters that the most important message he brings to Zelensky is that “there will be a way in the EU” for Ukraine.

It is a process that takes years, but after Zelensky’s insistent requests, high-ranking European diplomats have been in favor.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, leaving Poland for kyiv, to meet with the Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelensky. In Przemysl, Poland, on April 8, 2022. © Reuters/Janis Laizans

Borrell, for his part, said the visit is a sign that “Ukraine is in control of its territory” and that the government is still in charge.

“Ukraine is not an invaded, dominated country. There is still a government (that) receives people from abroad and you can travel to kyiv,” Borrell stressed, adding that the EU is expected to offer another 500 million euros to kyiv in the next few years. days.

06:33 (BOG) UK issues economic sanctions against Putin’s daughters

The British government reported that it added the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the list of those sanctioned for the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.

The measures, which London has not yet specified publicly, also target the daughter of Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.

“The lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle will come under greater attack from today as the UK sanctions the adult daughters of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,” London said. it’s a statement.

The United States this week also issued financial punishments against Putin’s daughters and two major Russian banks.

6: 18 (BOG) kyiv: attack on Kramatorsk station was a “deliberate massacre”

Various Ukrainian authorities agreed that the attack on the Kramatorsk train station had been prepared well in advance. The country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the assault was a “deliberate massacre” of civilians by Moscow.

“The Russians knew that the Kramatorsk train station was full of civilians waiting to be evacuated. However, they hit it with a ballistic missile, killing at least 30 and injuring at least a hundred people. This was a deliberate killing. We will bring every war criminal to justice, ”explained the foreign minister in a message posted on his Twitter account.

Russians knew that the train station in Kramatorsk was full of civilians waiting to be evacuated. Yet they stroke it with a ballistic missile, killing at least 30 and injuring at least a hundred people. This was a deliberate slaughter. We will bring each war criminal to justice. pic.twitter.com/cq0CX9wovV — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 8, 2022



The adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, Oleksiy Arestovych, explained that “it must be understood that such attacks are preceded by a thorough reconnaissance of the target, at least by drones, gunners on the ground: it is too expensive and too difficult a missile and it is risky to organize such attacks”.

Meanwhile, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said: “They knew very well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they wanted to spread panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible,” he wrote and published a photo that it shows several bodies on the ground along with piles of suitcases and other luggage.

Separately, the Ukrainian Railways Service reported that three trains trying to evacuate civilians on Thursday, April 7, were blocked in the same region following an airstrike.

06:07 (BOG) Russia denies involvement in attack on Kramatorsk station

The Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by the state news agency RIA, said that the missiles that hit the station were used by the Ukrainian Army.

The ministry added that Moscow’s armed forces did not have any assigned targets in Kramatorsk this Friday, April 8.

Intelligence information from the United States and the United Kingdom indicates that after the resistance of the Ukrainian Army in the kyiv region, to which the capital belongs and initially outlined as Moscow’s main objective, the Kremlin troops left the area to refocus its offensive in eastern Ukraine, bordering Russia.

The Russian military may resume its attack on kyiv if it succeeds in taking full control of the eastern regions, Ukrainian ground forces deputy chief of staff Oleksandr Gruzevich said on Thursday, April 7.

5:53 (BOG) Zelensky: Russia is “cynically destroying the civilian population”

After local authorities confirmed what happened at the Kramatorsk train station, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took direct aim at Moscow.

“Lacking the strength and courage to face us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population (…) This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop “, affirmed the head of state of the Ukrainians.

Moments later, during his speech by videoconference before the Finnish Parliament, Zelensky assured that no Ukrainian soldiers were at the railway station at the time of the attack.

“Russian forces attacked the train station in Kramatorsk, (shooting) at an ordinary train station, at ordinary people, there were no soldiers there,” he stressed.

5:35 (BOG) At least 39 dead after missile strikes train station in eastern Ukraine

The Kramatorsk train station, in the Donbass region, in the east of the country, was full of women, children and the elderly who were trying to be evacuated to safer areas when two Russian rockets hit the place, according to the mayor of the city ​​Oleksander Honcharenko and regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

So far, the governor confirmed the death of 39 people, but the authorities believe that the figure will be higher because Around 4,000 civilians were there, according to Honcharenko.

A photograph released by the region’s governor shows several bodies on the ground along with suitcases and other luggage.

The Ukrainian Railways Service noted that at least four children are among the fatalities.

With Reuters, AP and local media