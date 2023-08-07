The Ukrainian security services (SBU) assured this Monday that they detained a woman accused of having helped Russia to prepare an attack on the President Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to southern Ukraine.

The SBU said in a statement that it had arrested an “informant for the Russian secret services who collected information about the planned visit of the president in the Mykolaiv region”near the front line, in view of a “massive air strike”.

The woman worked in the shop of a military base and “tried to find the time and the list of places included in the provisional itinerary of the head of state in the region,” the same source said.

The SBU released a blurry photo of this woman, as well as phone messages and handwritten notes about military activities.

Zelensky stressed Monday on Telegram that the SBU had informed him of this attempted attack. and of the “fight against traitors” in Ukraine.

The leader visited the Mykolaiv region in June following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which caused flooding in large parts of southern Ukraine following shelling.

In the statement, the SBU specifies that it took “additional security measures” for Zelensky’s visit, but that did not immediately arrest the woman “to obtain new information about her Russian ‘sponsors’ and the tasks assigned to him.

According to the SBU, he sought to obtain information on the location of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems and ammunition storage warehouses.

The woman was arrested “red-handed” when she tried to pass information to the Russian secret services and now faces 12 years in prison, the security services specified.

The leader visited the Mykolaiv region in June. Photo: EFE/EPA/Mykola Tymchenko / EFE/EPA/George Ivanchenko

Meanwhile, on the ground, kyiv claimed hundreds of Russian soldiers are falling daily in Ukraine. The total number of casualties in the Russian troops – between dead and wounded – stands at over 250,000 since the start of the large-scale Russian invasionin February 2022, according to the calculations of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, updated on Monday.

According to the latest report from the General Staff, some 540 Russian soldiers were killed in the last 24 hours of fighting alone.

In the last three days, Russian soldiers have advanced more than three kilometers

Russia, for its part, affirmed on Monday that it had advanced three kilometers in three days. in the direction of Kupiansk, in the northeast of Ukraine, where it seeks to recover territories lost in the latest offensive by kyiv troops.

“In the last three days, Russian soldiers have advanced more than three kilometers in this direction, over an 11-kilometre stretch of the front,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The city of Kupiansk and its adjoining areas, located in the Kharkiv region, were recaptured by Ukrainian forces in September. Moscow has since multiplied its offensives in that area.

The Russian ministry added that it had “improved” its positions along the front line and was continuing to repel Ukrainian counterattacks.

*With information from AFP and EFE