Ukraine, the meeting so feared by Putin between the US and China

The United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan and the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, they met, this week in Vienna. And how much says the White House, which is trying to keep the lines of communication open between the crescents tensions also on Taiwan.

Communist Party of China diplomacy chief Wang Yi “explained comprehensively the China’s solemn position on the Taiwan question” to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The Xinhua agency reports it, confirming what Beijing considers the island the first red line of bilateral relations. The sides then spoke about Asia-Pacific, Ukraine and other international and regional issues of mutual interest, part of “a sincere, thorough, substantive and constructive discussion on promoting Sino-US relations.

“The two sides have had sincere, thorough, substantive and constructive discussions on key issues,” including the war in Ukraine and “cross-strait issues”the reference is evident to Taiwan.

