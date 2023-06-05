Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Maliar recognized the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) went on the counteroffensive. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of the country Anna Malyar.

Despite the statements of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which had previously refused to recognize the start of the operation, Maliar announced attempts to conduct offensive operations in several directions of the front, adding that the direction of Bakhmut (Ukrainian name of Artemovsk) would become their epicenter.

NATO armored vehicles were used in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The commander of the Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Khodakovsky, said that to the left of Ugledar, the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive in the vicinity of the villages of Zolotaya Niva and Novodonetskoye. Earlier, a breakthrough in this sector of the front occurred near Velikonovoselovka. According to Khodakovsky, up to 30 units of armored vehicles manufactured by NATO countries are concentrated in this area.

For the first time, Leopards were seen on our tactical site Alexander Khodakovskycommander of the battalion "East"

The situation at this site Khodakovsky evaluates like heavy. “Having traditionally crushed communications, the enemy managed to put us in a difficult position and, having found our weak points, is stepping up efforts,” the battalion commander wrote. According to him, “feeling the smell of success,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine threw additional forces into battle.

Fighting continues in the Artemovsk region

Correspondent Alexander Kots reportedthat in the area of ​​Artemovsk, previously occupied by Russian forces, fighting and shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues. According to the journalist, Soledar, located to the north of Artemovsk and passed under the control of Russian forces in January, is under artillery fire. Kots also said that fighting was also going on southwest of Artemovsk.

The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that the situation around Artemovsk continues to be “difficult, but controlled.” Pushilin also noted that Artyomovsk itself is being shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Perhaps, without any excessive active actions in terms of moving manpower, but with the use of artillery, this actually happens,” the head of the DPR added.

The activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was observed in the Kherson direction

Acting Governor of the region Volodymyr Saldo said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted reconnaissance in the Dnieper River Delta in the Kherson region in small groups. “The situation on the line of contact is under the full control of our military. All attempts to escalate will be immediately stopped,” said Saldo.

See also Expo enhances relations between the UAE and Brazil Related materials:

The command of the Dnepr group also confirmed that over the past day the enemy did not take active actions in the Kherson direction, but at the same time conducted reconnaissance in the Dnieper delta.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the successful reflection of all attacks

The department reported the failure of the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian military pursued the goal of breaking through the Russian defenses in the most vulnerable, in their opinion, sector of the front, but the enemy did not achieve his goals, he was not successful.

The enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front by bringing into battle the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the strategic reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of other military units and subunits Ministry of Defense of Russia

The department noted that at that time, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, was at one of the advanced command posts in this direction.

In Ukraine, they repeatedly announced the start of a large-scale counteroffensive

The Ukrainian authorities are constantly announcing a counteroffensive. On April 15, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that it would take place in the near future. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a delay in the counteroffensive as troops need more time to prepare as they await the delivery of Western military aid.

According to him, the brigades trained in NATO countries are already ready for the offensive, but the army still needs armored vehicles, which are coming in batches. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is sure that with what Ukraine already has, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could move forward and succeed.