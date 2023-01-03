The sales figures for the British video game market come from GfK, through GamesIndustry, which allow us to draw up the usual classification of the best selling games in the UKwith God of War Ragnarok flying to the top by surpassing FIFA 23.

We had already anticipated that God of War Ragnarok had closed 2022 at the top of the software ranking in the United Kingdom, even surpassing the giant FIFA 23. The result in question is undoubtedly also due to the strong acceleration given by PS5 bundles with the Santa Monica game together with the console, which had a considerable diffusion during the Christmas period.

So let’s see the top ten UK:

God of War Ragnarok fifa 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Scarlet Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft Sonic Frontiers

The ranking in question refers to the week ending 31 December 2022 and concerns exclusively the physical market, as per tradition. Despite a 29% drop from the previous week, God of War managed to climb two places to the top, while also marking the fourth best UK release of the year, physical and copy-wise. distributed through bundles with PS5.