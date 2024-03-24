The flyweight category match between Igor Da Silva Severino and Andre Lima in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ended unexpectedly, when a situation occurred that ended in the disqualification of one of them.

In the middle of the fight on March 23, Severino bit Lima on the left arm very close to the armpit, so he had to be disqualified during the second round.

This fight ended soon due to a disqualification

The judge showed how the fighter's arm had been, with the marks of his opponent's teeth. Although, there was no blood nor was it serious.

“This fight has ended early due to a disqualification,” the UFC said.

Lima was the winner, while Severino could face dire consequences for his actions, although it has not yet been revealed what will happen to him, who was fighting for the UFC for the first time.

Meanwhile, Lima immortalized this bite on his body and tattooed it.

“It was so crazy that I had to make it permanent! A debut to remember!” Lima said.

Fans of this sport remembered and compared this situation to the time when Mike Tyson bit Holyfield's ear, although on that occasion there was blood and it was a moment that remained in the memory of thousands of people.

Also read: