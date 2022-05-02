The Executive Committee of the European Football Association has extended the decisions already taken for the current season also for the next one. The candidacy for the 2028 and ’32 Europeans was also rejected

Uefa’s ax officially falls on Russia. The European federation has communicated the decisions of the Executive Committee, a series of measures that affect both clubs and national teams, men and women, at various levels. On February 28, a few days after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, all the country’s representative teams were suspended from every tournament.

Measures that have now been confirmed and strengthened in some cases. As for the clubs, no Russian team will be able to participate in the main 2022-23 competitions, such as: men’s and women’s Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Youth League. As for the ranking, Russia, as a federation, will automatically be assigned the lowest score it has achieved in the last five seasons, 4,333 points for men and 1,750 for women. As a national team, she will be excluded from the Nations League and the Under 21 European Championships. The women’s selection, on the other hand, will not be able to participate in this year’s European Championships (replaced by Portugal) and in the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup. See also Russia seeks allies in Latin America amid military offensive in Ukraine

no to Europeans – In addition, the Executive Committee considered the proposal of the Russian Football Association to host the 2028 or 2032 Europeans as inadmissible, by virtue of article 16 of the regulation on the subject which provides that “each candidate must ensure that he does not act in a way that could discredit the ‘Uefa, another candidate, the competition procedure or European football in general “. Therefore, given the uncertainty about when the suspension will be lifted, the possible acceptance of the proposal made by Russia would represent a violation of current legislation. The Committee reserves the right to call new meetings to reassess the situation in the event of developments and to take further measures if necessary.

