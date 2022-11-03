Switzerland.- Through a statement the UEFA announced that women’s soccer will have a new tournament from 2023, it is La Nations Leaguethe same tournament that will be fundamental for the teams’ classification for the 2025 European Championship.

initiated the transformation of women’s soccer in search of giving more important activity to its players.

“This summer we will continue to invest in the Women’s Football, and we are doing it. After a historic European Championship, it is time to continue developing women’s team football,” said the UEFA president, Alexander Ceferin. As in the Men’s Nations League there will be divisions, promotions and relegations looking for competitiveness.

Groups of 3 or 4 teams will be managed where they will compete to be in the upper part, otherwise they may lose the category by going down and up between them. The divisions without the same as in the men’s, League A, B and C. Each pair of leaders of each group will enter directly to the European Championship, the rest of the teams will have to compete in another mini tournament.

In recent months, women’s soccer in Europe has been a surprise for the organizers, Champions League matches have had impressive tickets, breaking records, even the last European Championship has registered one of the best attendances in the final where England was proclaimed champion. All this has been the ideal to see the soccer leagues flourish.

The UEFA Nations League aims to maintain the competition of each of its teams, seeking that they always play high-intensity matches with a prize of winning something, unlike friendlies that are nothing more problematic and nothing is won. .