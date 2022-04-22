Still clashes in the study center of UeD, and once again the protagonists are Armando Incarnato and the columnist Tina Cipollari. The episode opens on the Neapolitan knight who has made a decision: to close the recently opened attendance with two new ladies.

“I didn’t tell you that I didn’t intend to go on. She asked me to go to Alghero, but I don’t move for someone I don’t know. At most I take the car and go to my daughter “explains Armando.

These statements unleash the fury of Tina Cipollari, who has been attacking Incarnato for some time now for her choices. These the angry words of the columnist: “You never liked these girls. You only kept them because I said last time you weren’t going to keep them. You are the one who accuses others of not being sincere, but you are the one who uses women ”, blurts out Tina Cipollari.

There choice by Armando is strongly criticized because in reality, in the last episode, the man had made the decision to let the two women stay, but then he did nothing to get to know them.

In this regard, Armando justifies himself by saying that initially there was the desire to deepen, but then something made him change his mind. The columnist, however, in this regard has a whole other belief. According to Tina, Armando’s real intention would only be to achieve a good visibility thanks to the favor of the cameras.

So, no desire to find a soul mate to be able to (finally) abandon the program. “Maria find him ten minutes to give him space. Put on some music, at least dance and don’t take for the c * or the people ” Tina snaps.

“What a fool. He’s been repeating the same things over and over for years. You sit down, go out and close and the years pass “, adds the columnist. To give a hand to Cipollari’s words comes her colleague Gianni Sperti, who has never shown sympathy towards the Neapolitan.