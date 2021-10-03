Ida Platano gives an interview in which she talks about her friendship with Gemma and reveals a background on Tina Cipollari

UeD always thrills viewers with its amorous plots. But within the program they also arise friendships and enmities. Often it is the exchanges of views and criticisms that hold the stage in the broadcast. The historical face of the program is undoubtedly the checkers Ida Platano.

In a recent interview, the woman tells of her special friendship with another historical face of the program. Yes, let’s talk about her: Gemma Galgani. The two never hid the deep esteem and friendship that binds them, for years now. A knowledge that was born precisely in the studies from Maria De Filippi’s dating show and which to date has made them almost inseparable. However, it is not a mystery rivalry running between columnist Tina Cipollari and Gemma Galgani.

Precisely in this regard, Ida confesses that she no longer tolerates the vitriolic comments that the vamp makes towards her friend. In an interview with the weekly ‘Oggi’, Platano tells even a background never told. In an episode in which, for the umpteenth time, Tina and Gemma were fighting in the study center, Ida had thought even of leave the program.

The columnist had once again raised his voice against her friend and, this gesture, had unleashed Ida’s anger. An idea soon shelved to avoid attracting further controversy. There dama, however, wants to make one thing clear: “Our friendship is solid, regardless of whether I defend it or not.” Then he says that Galgani has always been present in his dark moments.

He always supported him by encouraging her. In front of a woman, lost and insecure, he never failed to give her support. “He had met a lost, insecure woman who was licking her wounds and trying to get back up”. Ida’s suffering had deep roots in a previous relationship that went wrong. As the public will remember, we are talking about Riccardo Guarnieri, the lady’s ex-boyfriend. In that period, the woman did not live their separation well and, to support her, there has always been the Turin lady of UeD.

