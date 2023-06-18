Sunday, June 18, 2023, 09:59



During these weeks, many young people will have to make one of the most important decisions of their lives: what to study. Communication, Human Nutrition and Diet, Nursing, Business Administration and Management, Education, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Law, Criminology, Food Science and Technology, Telecommunications, Gastronomy, Tourism… There are many options that offered by the San Antonio Catholic University, either on its Murcia or Cartagena campus, or online. It also makes itineraries of simultaneous degrees available to the student, which allow them to obtain two degrees in the shortest possible time, with a more versatile professional profile, which broadens their job options.

The Institution offers an education of the highest quality, taught in small groups and by a teaching staff in contact with the profession, with tutorial support (academic and personal), focused on research, with study plans adapted to the demands of the sector, support to sport from the bases and with a training in values ​​in the light of Christian humanism. All this allows students to complete their studies comprehensively, acquiring professional and personal skills to enter the world of work in the best conditions.

The student has complete facilities at their disposal, such as food, criminology, robotics and construction laboratories, courtroom, radio studio and television set, etc. To these we must add its university dental clinics in Murcia and Cartagena, its University Podiatry Service or UCAM Nutrition.

digital transformation



New technologies are demonstrating day by day the infinite possibilities they offer in all areas of life. In this sense, the UCAM has been immersed in a constant process of Digital Transformation for years, integrated both in the facilities and services of its campuses and in its teaching model; Their support in the use of innovative technologies and methodologies give added value to teaching. Likewise, the Católica de Murcia is a pioneer in Spain in implementing the most advanced clinical simulation as an essential part of the training of its students in the field of health sciences, where the incorporation of state-of-the-art equipment (digital anatomical table, table of clinical reasoning ‘Body Interact’, Sectra, etc.).

Degrees in English



The commitment to internationalization is fundamental at the Catholic University, and is reflected in the ever-increasing presence of students from all over the world, who enrich the life of its campuses in Cartagena and Murcia, turning it into a conglomerate of nationalities. , languages ​​and cultures from which national students also benefit. One of the attractions for most of them is the wide and varied offer of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees that UCAM teaches in English, being the first in Spain in this regard.

Initiation to research



UCAM has made a strong commitment to applied research, which in recent years has led it to be an international benchmark in different areas of knowledge. The institution gives students the opportunity to participate in cutting-edge research projects, as internal students or through collaboration or research initiation scholarships.

Among the best in the world in ‘Educational Quality’ Of the more than 1,300 universities from around the world that have entered the 2023 Impact Ranking, recently published by Times Higher Education, UCAM is ranked 93rd in the ‘Educational Quality’ indicator, being the first private university in Spain and the first in the Region. It evaluates teaching, internal and external events and activities, and students who start and finish their studies. It also stands out internationally in the categories of ‘Health and Well-being’ and ‘Employment and Economic Growth’.

High employability of its graduates The educational model of the UCAM has been recognized in national and international rankings, such as the IUNE Observatory and the CYD, which highlight it for the low dropout rate and the high employability of its students, for which its close relationship with the business tissue. His students coincide in valuing the large number of practices they carry out; In addition, they undertake twice the national average, according to the University Entrepreneurship Observatory, to which is added that they have titles that reach 100% employability.