Sunday, March 19, 2023, 11:05





Betis Deportivo and UCAM Murcia signed the tie in their match corresponding to matchday 26 of Group IV of the Second Federation. The local team had a goal disallowed, the work of Visus, and there was a lot of controversy on the edge of the break, when a penalty was not awarded that seemed clear on the Verdiblanco Assane Diao, who was brought down by goalkeeper Pau Torres in an action that The yellow cost the verdiblanco extreme to the astonishment of those present. The referee understood that the striker jumped into the area.

Despite not winning, the point allows the university students to stay in promotion playoff positions, the long-awaited goal of Jorge Romero’s men by the end of the season.

UCAM Pau Torres, Mena (Lara 13′), Javi Ramírez, Moreno, Edu Oriol (Romero 73′), José Fran (Salazar 68′), Yasser, Pescador (Cano 68′), Pito Camacho (Ramírez 68′), José Cruz , Samu Mayo. 0 – 0 Real Betis B: Barbosa, Francisco Javier, Visus, Pleguezuelo (Martínez 20′), Morillo (Berto Rosas 51′), Fernández (Ortiz 70′), Pérez, Sánchez, Martí, Ortiz and Assane (Omoruyi 70′)

The duel began with problems for UCAM, who suffered a lot to set foot in the local area. After twenty minutes of the game, and with hardly any local approaches, Fran Lara took out a dangerous ball after a good cross from Betis Deportivo. A few seconds from the end of the first act, the UCAM player Javi Ramírez tried a volley without any luck. The duel would go to rest with the initial score.

Before they canceled a goal against the Verdiblanco team, UCAM looked for the 0-1 with little confidence. In the final stretch, the university player José Cruz saw the second yellow card, but the Bético subsidiary would only play superiorly for two minutes, without time to scare the visitors.