The theme of NFT continues to cause controversy, as the gamer community seems to disagree with its implementation.

On the other hand, some of the most important studies assure that it is a growth opportunity for everyone and the next step in the evolution of the industry.

Ubisoft He became one of the staunchest defenders of the NFTand recently, one of its executives assured that those who reject them do so because they do not understand them.

In a recent interview with the site Finder, Nicholas Pouardvice president of the laboratory of strategic innovations of Ubisoft and in charge of Quartzthe platform of NFT of the company, spoke about the negative reactions that arose for its foundation.

According to the executive, they are used to dealing with this type of opinion, and assured that video game fans ‘they don’t understand what a digital secondary market can give them’.

for Pouadrthe implementation of the NFT will allow players to earn the right to sell their items once they are no longer useful to them or when they want to leave the game where they were obtained.

Ubisoft did not receive good reviews with Quartz

When the company announced the opening of its exchange platform, as well as its NFTcalled digitsreceived a hard backlash from the community.

The presentation trailer, which was available for some time on YouTube, added around 31,000 negative reactions.

Curiously, Ubisoft won’t force users to buy NFTsince, according to Pouard, they will only be informed of their existence and operation in the games where they are implemented.

It seems that this monetization model is beginning to take shape, but we still have several doubts about its high degree of speculation.

Do you think NFTs are the future of video games?