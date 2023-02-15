The UAE’s ADNOC and the German company RWEAG announced, in a statement on Wednesday, the delivery of the first shipment of liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi to the Albahaven floating station for importing natural gas in the German city of Brunsbüttel.

The shipment of 137,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, which was produced from the ADNOC Gas facilities on Das Island in Abu Dhabi, is the first shipment to be used in the trial operation of the floating natural gas import terminal in the German city of Brunsbüttel, and the first shipment of LNG is exported to Germany from the Middle East, according to the statement.

The shipment of natural gas that was delivered to Germany today is sufficient to produce approximately 900 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, which is enough to supply a quarter of a million German homes with electricity for a year, according to the statement.

Germany signed a strategic partnership agreement with the UAE in the field of accelerating energy security and industrial growth in September 2022. The agreement aims to accelerate the implementation of projects of mutual interest between the two countries in the areas of energy security, emissions reduction, and climate action.

According to the strategic partnership agreement, ADNOC signed a natural gas supply agreement with RWE. In accordance with the agreement, ADNOC also allocated additional shipments of liquefied natural gas to its customers in Germany, which will be delivered in 2023.

ADNOC also signed a number of agreements with clients from Germany, including (Estage GmbH) “Estage” and (Orbis AG) “Orbis”, to export experimental shipments of low-carbon ammonia, which is a hydrogen fuel that plays a pivotal role in Reducing emissions in sectors whose emissions are difficult to reduce.

ADNOC had exported a trial shipment of low-carbon ammonia to Germany in October 2022, as part of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy security, emissions reduction and low-emission fuel sources.