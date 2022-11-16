Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Our team won the silver medal, in the 10-meter air rifle competition, standing position, mixed, SH2 category, achieving 8 points, within the Paralympic Shooting World Championship, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Council the athlete.

Our team included Saeed Al Balushi and Aisha Al Muhairi, while the gold went to

The Ukrainian team, consisting of Vasily Kovacek and Anastasia Telizenko, followed by the Italian team, consisting of Leva Sesagelini and Roberto Lazarua, in third place.

Theban Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Paralympic Committee, said: The UAE has always proved its ability to host the largest international events and events of importance, thanks to the enormous material and human capabilities and infrastructure, expressing the superior organization of the championship by the Organizing Committee.

Dhiban Al Muhairi expressed his appreciation to everyone who participated in organizing the tournament, and to appear at this high level in all administrative and technical matters and details, which require special abilities and challenges, and the people of the Emirates proved that they are worthy of the testimony of all the guests, including players, officials and fans.

Al-Muhairi praised the players of the Paralympic shooting team, who performed well during the competitions in which they participated, during which they were able to continue raising the flag of the nation in the sport of shooting, and ascended the podium, with Paralympic champion Abdullah Sultan Al-Aryani winning the gold medal in the 50-meter rifle competition. conditions for the R7 category, and not only was he crowned the world champion in this category, but also achieved a new world record, and qualified with this wonderful achievement for the Paralympic Games «Paris 2024». Sultan Al-Ariani, Abdullah Saif Al-Ariani, and Obaid Ta’ib Al-Dahmani.

Dhiban Al Muhairi stressed that these levels are mainly the result of the strong and continuous support of the wise leadership of the country for the sports of people of determination, and the provision of capabilities that would show the unique capabilities of the countrymen of all categories and of both sexes, in order to achieve equality that we all witness at all levels.

Al-Muhairi stressed his great confidence in a brilliant future for Emirati Paralympic shooting, which stems from the emergence of young people at distinguished levels as a result of good and thoughtful planning to prepare youth and juniors at the level of state clubs, in addition to working to benefit these young players from players with experience in Paralympic shooting to add and inject new blood into the elements. The national team of both sexes.

Al-Muhairi stressed that planning for the future aims to reap the achievements in the upcoming international forums, the most important of which is the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and that work and planning will not stop at preparing the current cadres only, but also the search for new talents in the early ages, in order to spread the sport of shooting. Among these small Sunni groups