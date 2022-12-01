New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed its historic stance towards the Palestinian cause, and its keenness to support regional and international efforts and endeavors aimed at breaking the current stalemate in the Middle East peace process, and building confidence between the parties to return to serious negotiations leading to the achievement of the two-state solution, in which the Palestinian state lives side by side. Side by side with Israel, in peace, security and mutual recognition.

In a statement before the United Nations General Assembly on the issue of Palestine, she stressed that diplomacy and peaceful dialogue remain the only option to end the conflict and consolidate peace and stability in the region.

In the statement made by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations and Acting Chargé d’Affairs, she expressed her appreciation for the relentless and continuous efforts made by the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, as well as the Division for Palestinian Rights, in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people in achieve his legitimate aspirations.

Abu Shahab said, “We affirm the UAE’s continuation in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people to alleviate their difficult and worsening humanitarian and economic conditions.”

He added, “My country signed last month a cooperation agreement with the World Health Organization to support Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem with an amount of $25 million, to provide medicines and medical equipment.”

He continued, “We take this opportunity to praise the efforts of UNRWA, which continues to play a key role in alleviating the suffering of more than 5 million Palestinian refugees in the region,” stressing the need for the international community and this organization to continue providing humanitarian and development support, to enable the Palestinians to build their national institutions and achieve their goals. Sustainable development, in pursuit of security, stability and prosperity in the region as a whole.

In this context, he expressed concern about the continuation of acts of violence and attacks in the occupied Palestinian territory, especially in the West Bank, noting the UAE’s affirmation of the need to calm tensions and provide protection for civilians, especially children, and for Israel to assume its responsibilities in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. relevance.

He added, “All illegal practices in the occupied Palestinian territory must be stopped, foremost of which is the demolition and confiscation of Palestinian land and property, and the construction and expansion of settlements, which constitute a violation of international law and undermine the two-state solution and prospects for peace.”

He also stressed the need to preserve the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem, and to respect the guardianship of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy places there.