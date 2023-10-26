Abu Dhabi (WAM)

In the wake of the “Cairo Peace Summit” held in Cairo on October 21, 2023, and in light of the continued escalation that began on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, especially in the Gaza Strip, and the continued fall of innocent civilian victims, and the flagrant violations of international law and humanitarian; The Foreign Ministers of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Kingdom of Morocco issued a statement on October 26, 2023, which included the following elements: condemning and rejecting targeting Civilians, all acts of violence and terrorism against them, and all violations and transgressions of international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, by any party, including targeting civilian infrastructure and facilities.

The statement stressed the condemnation of individual or collective forced displacement, as well as the policy of collective punishment, and affirmed the rejection in this context of any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause at the expense of the Palestinian people and the peoples of the countries of the region, or the displacement of the Palestinian people outside their land in any way, as it is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and a crime. war.

He stressed the need to commit to working to ensure full respect for the Geneva Conventions of 1949, including with regard to the responsibilities of the occupying power, and also the importance of immediately releasing hostages and civilian detainees, and ensuring that they are provided with safe, dignified and humane treatment consistent with international law, while emphasizing the role of the Committee. International Red Cross in this regard.

The statement included an emphasis that the right to self-defense guaranteed by the United Nations Charter does not justify flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, or the deliberate neglect of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and ending the occupation that has continued for decades.

He called on the Security Council to oblige the parties to an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, and to stress that failure to describe flagrant violations of international humanitarian law amounts to giving the green light for the continuation of these practices, and complicates them in committing them.

He also called for working to ensure and facilitate rapid, safe and sustainable access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without obstacles, in accordance with relevant humanitarian principles, and to mobilize additional resources in cooperation with the United Nations and its affiliated organizations and agencies, especially UNRWA.

He expressed deep concern about the possibility of the current confrontations and conflict expanding to other regions in the Middle East, and called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, stressing that the expansion of this conflict will have serious consequences for the peoples of the region and for international peace and security.

He also expressed deep concern about the escalation of violence in the West Bank, and called on the international community to support and strengthen the Palestinian National Authority, and to provide financial support to the Palestinian people, including through Palestinian institutions, as it is extremely important.

The statement stressed that the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region, and stressed the importance of the international community, especially the Security Council, assuming its responsibilities in order to seek to achieve peace in the Middle East, and making rapid, real and collective efforts to resolve the conflict. Implementing the two-state solution on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, ensuring the establishment of an independent, sovereign, continuous and viable Palestinian state along the pre-June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.