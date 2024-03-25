Geneva (Union)

The UAE has affirmed that empowering youth is a cornerstone in building the future, noting during the Parliamentary Division’s participation in the Young Parliamentarians Forum in Geneva that youth are given an exceptional opportunity to be an integral part of decision-making in all fields.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group, representative of the Arab Geopolitical Group in the Union’s Executive Committee, participated in the work of the 213th session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which was held in Geneva in the Swiss Confederation, as part of the work of the 148th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division included Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, Vice Chairman of the group, Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Dr. Sidra Rashid Al Mansouri, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Dr. Moza Muhammad Al Shehhi, and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, members of the Federal National Council.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi also discussed with Kerstin Lund Green, Third Vice President of the Swedish Parliament, strengthening parliamentary cooperation relations between the two chambers.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on all regional and international developments, especially developments in the situation in the Middle East. The two sides stressed the importance of the role played by parliamentary institutions and parliamentarians to support their countries' orientations, policies, and the aspirations of their people on various issues.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of parliamentary work and enhancing the role of parliamentary institutions through parliamentary diplomacy, and the importance of enhancing coordination and consultation during participation in regional and international parliamentary activities, especially those related to strengthening international peace and security.

Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, Vice President of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, representative of the Arab Group in the Office of the Young Parliamentarians Forum, and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, a member of the Group, also participated in the Forum meeting, which was held within the meetings of the 148th Assembly of the Union and the 213th session of the Governing Council. In Geneva, Switzerland.

Sarah Falaknaz said in an intervention to the UAE Parliamentary Division that the UAE has made great achievements in terms of empowering youth and developing and investing in their capabilities, and was keen to make them the cornerstone of building its future, and gave them an exceptional opportunity to be future makers and an integral part of decision-making in all fields.

She added that the Federal National Council embodied the vision of the leadership in the areas of empowering youth, developing their capabilities and qualifying them to assume responsibility, and all legislative chapters witnessed the participation of young people in its membership formations, and the percentage of youth members reached 40% of those under the age of 50 in the formation of the current eighteenth legislative chapter, to be considered among the Higher compared to previous legislative terms, pointing out that in the current legislative term of the Council, young members chair a number of permanent committees, and participate actively within the parliamentary division groups in unions and friendship committees.

Falaknaz pointed out that the United Arab Emirates has a unique platform that was given to children, through the establishment of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, which came in line with the UAE government’s full commitment to supporting children’s rights.

Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, member of the Parliamentary Division Group of the Federal National Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, rapporteur of the draft resolution of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development for the topic “Partnerships for Climate Action: Promoting Access to Environmentally Friendly Energy at an Affordable Cost and Ensuring Innovation and Responsibility,” also participated in the committee meeting. Which was held within the meetings of the 148th Assembly of the Union.

Mira Al Suwaidi said that the committee’s report confirmed that international cooperation is a crucial enabling factor to achieve ambitions to mitigate climate change, adapt to it, and development capable of resilience to climate change.

She explained that the report indicated that enabling development capable of adapting to climate change is achieved through increasing international cooperation, including mobilizing and enhancing access to financing, especially low-cost ones, for developing countries, regions, sectors, and vulnerable groups, and aligning financial flows for climate action to be consistent with levels of ambition and needs. Finance.