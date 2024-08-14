Ciudad Juarez.– This morning, the rector of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) LLuis Alfonso Rivera Campostoured the facilities of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPYS) in Ciudad Juarez.

The purpose of the visit was to welcome the students who will begin the August-December 2024 academic year on this campus.

During his visit, the rector met with new students in the audiovisual room of the FCPYS.

During the meeting, the ceremony of imposition of the faculty emblem was held, represented by a pin that was given to the new students.

The rector explained to the students the meaning of the flame of wisdom, which is the central element of the faculty logo and symbolizes the pursuit of knowledge and academic commitment.

In addition to welcoming the new students, both in medicine and politics, the rector took the opportunity to update them on the status of the programming of the international congress of the Mexican Association of International Studies (AMEI), which will take place in October in Ciudad Juárez and Chihuahua.

The conference is being organised by the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences and has registered almost 50 speakers so far, the rector said.