Typhoon Quino swept through southern Taiwan on Thursday, injuring 190 people without causing any deaths and causing some damage to buildings. Heavy rains and strong winds also forced millions in many cities to miss work and school.

Quino, which means “puppy” in Japanese, made landfall on Taiwan’s Hengchun Peninsula as a Category 4 hurricane, indicating winds of up to 252 kilometers per hour, but weakened once it crossed the Taiwan Strait and headed toward the Chinese province of Guangdong, according to a risk website. Tropical Storms Email.

Most cities and provinces announced the suspension of work and studies today, although the capital, Taipei, was not affected and was operating as usual.

The typhoon entered the Taiwan Strait this morning, but heavy rains are expected to continue until Friday, most of which will be in the south and east of the island.

The fire department reported that 190 people were injured, without deaths, and that some buildings were damaged.

There were also reports of other damage to Orchid Island off the coast of Taitung in the Pacific Ocean, which is inhabited by about five thousand people.

Pictures on social media showed cars drifting on roads and fishing boats sinking in a port.