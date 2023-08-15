Typhoon Lan made landfall in western Japan on Tuesday morning, packing strong winds and heavy rain, and raising fears of floods and landslides, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that the hurricane, with winds of up to 126 km / h, hit Wakayama Prefecture, about 600 km west of Tokyo, just before 05:00 (21:00 GMT).

Lan is expected to sweep throughout the day on Tuesday this region where two major cities are located, Osaka and Kobe, before moving far over the Sea of ​​Japan in the evening.

“Exercise extreme caution in the face of landslides, rising water levels in low-lying areas, flooding of rivers and strong winds,” the agency wrote in a warning it issued covering several regions.

Lan caused the cancellation of hundreds of flights and disrupted rail traffic, including the shinkansen bullet train.