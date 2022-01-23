THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:39



Two traffic accidents that occurred during the night of this Saturday, January 22, left three injured in Yecla and San Javier. The first of the accidents took place in the coastal town, specifically on Avenida de la Aviación Española. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the driver of the vehicle collided with the roundabout of the four peaks and, after the collision, was trapped inside.

CEIS firefighters evacuated the affected. Subsequently, an ambulance from the Emergency Service moved to the scene and the toilets treated the man ‘in situ’ and then transferred him to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor General University Hospital. The wounded man has non-serious injuries.

The second traffic accident took place on Camino Real, at number 27, in the municipality of Yecla. A motorcycle and a passenger car were involved in this incident. Members of the Local Police of the Yecla City Council and two ambulances from the Emergency and Health Emergency Management 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit and a non-assistance ambulance) traveled to the scene of the events. The toilets attended ‘in situ’ to two minors, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, and transferred them to the General University Hospital Virgen del Castillo with polycontusions.