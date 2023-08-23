Rabie explained that the initial inspection showed that there were no significant damages or pollution incidents around the two tankers.

Regarding the details of the accident, the head of the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that a slight friction occurred between the liquefied natural gas tanker “BW Lesmis” and the oil tanker that followed it, “Puri”, during the sudden stop of the tanker “BW Lesmis” in the 144-kilometer waterway. Numbering a channel after it was exposed to a technical failure in the steering and the machines, which made it lose the ability to steer, in parallel with the intensity of the current that pushed the tanker “Bouri” towards friction with the idle tanker.

Lieutenant General Rabie confirmed that the Authority’s locomotives succeeded in dealing with the emergency navigational situation by towing the tanker “Bori” and tying it in parallel with the work of connecting the wires of four other locomotives to the idle tanker “BW Lesmis” and starting towing it through the rescue tug “Ezzat Adel” with a tensile strength of 160 tons. And the locomotives “Musaheb 2”, “Swiss 1” and “Swiss 2”, referring in this regard to the completion of the work of towing the tanker “BW Lesmis” outside the navigational course of the canal.

The head of the authority indicated that the initial inspection indicated that there were no significant damages or any pollution incidents in the vicinity of the two tankers. Al Jadeeda” and “Saheb 3” for its diameter.

The “BW Lesmis” tanker, flying the Singapore flag, is 295 meters long, 46 meters wide, and its cargo is 121,000 tons, while the “Puri” tanker is about 250 meters long, 44 meters wide, and its cargo is 67,000 tons.

Rabih confirmed the return of regular navigation in the canal from both directions within hours, as it is scheduled that the ships of the northern convoy will resume their crossing immediately after the completion of the towing of the tanker “Bori” outside the navigational stream.