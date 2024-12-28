Both were masked and threatened the worker and two clients by showing a short firearm and a knife. They have taken the establishment’s cash register with more than 2,100 euros in cash.

These events occurred a few days ago, during the opening hours of a food store in this town in the province of Huesca, while two customers were shopping.

Two masked people violently entered the establishment and while one of them carried a firearm and started the cash register, another stood guard at the door. carrying a knife and threatening the two customers.









Once they have obtained the loot from the box, with more than 2,100 euros inside, they have fled in a car that was previously stolen and whose license plates had been falsified.

The crime scene has been investigated by agents specialized in crimes against property from the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard in Huesca and they have managed to find the two suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

The civil guards have established a tracking device and arrested the two robbers a few hours after the robbery took place. The two detainees are accused of the crime of robbery with violence, vehicle theft and falsification of public documents.

Among the effects seized from the detainees was the simulated firearm, part of the stolen money and clothing used in the robbery. Both have been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority, which has ordered their entry into preventive detention.