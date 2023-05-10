Two municipal police officers from Tlajomulco are arrested for abuse of authority, reported the State Attorney General’s Office.

Those indicated are Carlos H. and Christian Ulises F who allegedly The victim was forcibly removed from his home.

“(…) the uniformed men are related to events recorded on February 8, 2023who in the company of more police officers forcibly removed the victim from a home in the Valle de Tejeda neighborhood, committing the crime of abuse of authority,” the FGE said in a statement.

The two former police officers were arrested in the Vicente Fernández Gómez Metropolitan Circuit, in the La Providencia neighborhood.

However, journalist Elsa Martha Gutierrez published information in which allegedly the officers attempted to frame and abuse the victim.

In the document that is alleged to be a complaint, the two officers are described as asking two men, including the victim, about the location of a warehouse of stolen motorcycles and drugs.

“(…) began to hit in their physical economythis while they asked him about where were “the drugs”, to which Ignacio Arturo did not respond, by virtue of not knowing what they were referring to”, after which they were taken away in the unit with economic number TZ-371.

“It is the Hierarchical Command Carlos who from his patrol pulls out a magic pistol and they ask him if you want to be arrested for allegedly carrying the spell gunor that he had the option of being detained for allegedly carry a bag of drugs”, the document continues.

Finally, they took the victim to an uninhabited place to threaten him.

“In that I got off and everyone pointed their long weapons at me, then They told me that I had to suck their member and they would let me go. (…) Since I refused to do what they wanted, another one of them approached me and said “I’m going to rip the arate out of your face and free it,” because I had an earring on my cheekbone, to which I said. I said yes, to which he told me ‘what eggs’ and he did nothing anymore, ”he declared.

After this, they took the detained victim with a bag of drugs and a spell weapon.

