In the Mexico Cityin a recent event related to the soccer match between América and Chivas at the Azteca Stadium, two team fans local were arrested on charges of robbery.

According to reporter C4 Jiménez, they are involved in the theft of cell phones and wallets to other spectators during the event.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City confirmed the arrest of Luz María “N” and Héctor “N”, who are now in custody at the facilities of the Attorney General's Office of Justice. Mexico City.

The arrests were made in separate situations: Luz María “N” was captured after stealing a cell phone from a man, marking her third arrest for similar events.

On the other hand, Héctor “N” was arrested after a chase, following the complaint of a man who accused him of stealing his wallet and cell phone outside the stadium.