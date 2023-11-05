Monday, November 6, 2023, 00:10

















Elena Navarro Font and Mercedes Llauradó Font, from Murcia, have been finalists in the XV Contest of Stories Written by Elderly People, organized by the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation together with Radio Nacional de España (RNE) and with the collaboration of La Vanguardia. Their joint work ‘Diario Camino Inglés’, presented in the newly released podcast category, narrates the experiences of two cousins ​​on the Camino de Santiago.

‘The Grandmother’, by Chelo Cameselle Cabaleiro (Madrid), a story about the magic of family gatherings, has won the short story category. In the micro-story category, the first prize went to ‘Nota en la fria’, by Gaspar Marqués Gómez (Madrid), and in the podcast category, ‘I do have desire’, by Milagros Castellà Llorente, won the recognition. (Valencia), 101 years old.

On the occasion of the commemoration of its 15th anniversary, the event has had two new features. One of them is the incorporation of the new podcast category, which can address any genre (interview, informative, sound fiction or documentary narrative) and which emerged with the aim of offering a new current resource to promote participation, the sense of listening, creativity and language development, and placing the voice as a tool of communication and literature.

The other novelty is the publication of a creative writing guide. Prepared by Luisa Fernández Miranda-Pérez, winner of the story contest in its seventh edition, the ‘Creative Writing Manual’ provides the keys to creating a story or a micro-story, and helps to motivate and encourage those people who wish to let their creativity emerge. imagination and start writing.

Elena Navarro and Mercedes Llauradó, finalists of the contest.



‘la Caixa’ Foundation







In addition to the first prizes awarded in the three categories, second prizes have been awarded to the texts ‘Dolores de las entretelas’, by Aurora Martín Fiz (Salamanca), in story; and ‘The shot’, by José Ignacio Sagarzazu Alberdi (Barcelona), in short story.

80 works in the Region



The Contest of Stories Written by Elderly People aims to promote the participation and active role of people over 60 years of age in society by promoting the habit of writing and reading, the use of imagination and the development of creativity among people older people, while making visible and allowing them to share their skills, knowledge and values ​​with society. The stories written by older people are a reflection of their lives and the knowledge accumulated over years of experiences, and they also reflect the way they observe our history and our time.

In total, 3,552 works written by people over 60 years of age from all over Spain have been received: 2,416 stories, 1,062 short stories and 74 podcasts. In the Region of Murcia, 80 works have been presented: 57 stories, 18 short stories and 5 podcasts.

SOLIDARITY ACTION The objective is to encourage the habit of writing and reading, the development of creativity and the use of imagination

The texts, “of great literary quality”, in the words of the jury, generally deal with topics such as intergenerational relationships, family, fears and worries, but also humor, empathy, irony, memories and the purpose of life. , among others. Once again, Madrid residents were the most participatory, followed by Catalans, Andalusians and Valencians. Furthermore, the majority participation of people between 60 and 70 years old has stood out, both in stories and in short stories and podcasts.

The jury was made up of the writers Soledad Puértolas and Fernando Schwartz; the journalists Ana Vega Toscano, culture specialist at RNE, and Miquel Molina, deputy director of La Vanguardia; the winners of the 2022 edition, Sara Laura Arnez, from the Community of Madrid, and Carmen Callado, from Albacete; and Jesús N. Arroyo, corporate director of Public Affairs of the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation.

The winners received as a prize the radio adaptation of their story and its broadcast on the RNE program ‘Juntos paso a paso,’ in addition to the illustration of it and its publication in La Vanguardia and on the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation website. . In addition, the winners have received a trophy handcrafted by the Mascasadevall Autisme Foundation workshop and will also be able to be part of the jury in the next edition of the contest.

A look into the future



The »la Caixa» Foundation’s Senior Citizens program, with more than 100 years of history, has as its strategic objective to address the new challenges that arise in old age. Its current commitment is to generate models based on the “heterogeneity” of older people, promoting their active participation and their role in society, helping them carry out their own personal project with which they enjoy a full life and making their interests visible. , needs and desires.