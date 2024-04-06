Saturday, April 6, 2024, 7:12 p.m.











Two motorcyclists were injured this Saturday afternoon in a traffic accident that occurred within the municipality of Abanilla, on the RM-423 highway.

112 received several calls around 5:05 p.m. reporting that the two vehicles had left the road on a curve and that the drivers were on the ground, although conscious.

Several 061 personnel were brought to the scene and treated the injured, two men aged 60 and 49, who later had to be mobilized to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia to be treated.