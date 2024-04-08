The National Police have arrested two minor women as allegedly responsible for a fire arson at the Residencia Norte, a center dependent on the Community of Madrid for women at risk of exclusion located in the Hortaleza district of the capital.

As sources from the investigation explained to Europa Press, the event occurred around 11:30 p.m. last Saturday. Although Municipal Police officers initially went to the scene, it was the National Police that took on the case, which resulted in the arrest, this morning, of the two minors, both born in 2007.

For their part, sources from the Ministry of Family, Youth and Social Affairs have confirmed to Europa Press that both had been referred to these facilities from the nearby Hortaleza Minor First Reception Center due to the works being carried out there after another fire occurred at Christmas, although both were not there at that time.

The Residencia Norte complex welcomes women up to the age of 30 at risk of social exclusion. The regional Administration recalls that the origin and circumstances of the fire are under police investigation and clarifies that the North Residence, despite the damage caused by the flames in one of the reception floors of the complex, functions normally.

According to the sources consulted, the center workers acted “quickly and efficiently” when the flames started, so the evacuation could be carried out “in a few minutes”, without any personal misfortunes.