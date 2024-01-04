The Police are investigating a robbery in which two hooded men have stolen nearly 400,000 euros after attacking lottery administration number 10 in the city of Lugo (Galicia) this Thursday. The thieves broke into the office early in the morning covered in balaclavas and took the money after threatening and pointing a gun at the owner.

The robbery occurred at 8:30, when the person in charge of the administration, located on Lamas de Prado Street, was preparing to open the business, according to what he himself told the media. “He came to work a little earlier than usual because he had to do some things behind closed doors. As soon as I arrived, I left the gate at half height, I deactivated the alarm and at that moment two hooded men with gloves and guns entered saying 'this is a robbery,' explained the person in charge.

After entering the establishment, the thieves forced the victim to take them to the two safes so that he could give them what was inside. The assault lasted about eight minutes, during which they had to wait for the safe deposit box system to allow access to its contents, since they have a delay mechanism. “They asked me to lie down on the ground with my hands behind my head. While one was watching me, the other was in charge of looting the box,” explained the victim. According to her testimony, the assailants assured her that if she collaborated they would not harm her.

After obtaining the loot, the perpetrators of the robbery locked up the owner and fled. The stolen money corresponds to the collection of the last few weeks, the ones with the highest turnover of the year for the lottery administrations due to the Christmas and El Niño draws.

Several national police patrols have appeared at the administration to investigate the event.