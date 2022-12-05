Home page World

Emergency services examine a crime scene in Illerkirchberg (Alb-Donau-Kreis). © Ralf Zwiebler/z-media/dpa

After the attack in Illerkirchberg, Baden-Württemberg, the perpetrator fled to a residential building – the police believe they caught the man there. However, many questions remain open.

Illerkirchberg – On the way to school, two girls were attacked and seriously injured by a man in Illerkirchberg (Alb-Donau-Kreis). They were taken to a hospital, police said. The investigators did not initially give any further details about the girls and their injuries.

The alleged perpetrator is said to have fled to a neighboring apartment building. The police found three people in the house. “We assume that the perpetrator is among them,” said a police spokesman. The operation with the help of a special task force was completed, there was no danger to the population. dpa