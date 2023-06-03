This Friday, June 2, the arrest of Manuel Lozano Jiménez and Ignacio Ovalle Fernández, former commercial directors of Liconsa and Diconsa, respectively.

According to the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), these two individuals are involved in the millionaire embezzlement Mexican Food Security (selgamex).

According to information obtained by the newspaper The countryciting the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), Lozano Jiménez was arrested trying to enter Argentina, but having a red search file from Interpol, he was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Argentine authorities.

Now, the Mexican government is expected to request his extradition to be tried in the country where he allegedly committed the crime.