The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office Historic sentence of 215 years, 8 months and 15 days in prison for a subject for two homicides, attempted femicide and attempted homicides to the detriment of nine peopleincluding police officers.

Francisco Javier ‘N.’, known as ‘El Amá’, 31, was sentenced by the Judge, who during the trial endorsed the evidence presented by personnel from the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE).

He was found responsible for two crimes of homicide classified as treason, advantage and brutal ferocity committed to the detriment of Jesús Ricardo and Arturo de Jesúsrespectively, for which he received 74 years in prison globally.

(You may be interested: In Mexico three Colombians were arrested for allegedly selling fake drugs).

Also for attempted femicide against her partner, Miriam Dolores, receiving 30 years 10 months in prison, for the attempted murder against three people, she received 20 years, 7 months and 15 days in prison for each victim.

And for attempted homicide to the detriment of six, all elements of the Huatabampo Municipal Public Security and the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC), each affected person was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Francisco Javier ‘N’, convicted of two homicides and more crimes. Photo: Sonora Prosecutor’s Office

‘El Amá’ was arrested on January 27, 2022, after he injured his partner with projectiles from a firearm inside a house in the La Cuchilla neighborhoodwhere they had argued over personal issues.

When intervening in defense of the woman, her uncle, Jesús Ricardo, was shot and killed by Francisco Javier ‘N.’ who, when leaving his home to flee, ran into the motorcyclist Arturo de Jesús and for no apparent reason shot him to kill him.

During his escape, aboard a pick up Toyota Tacoma, blue color, 2002 model, without license plates, shot and wounded three other people he met on his wayleaving in search of municipal police and AMIC agents.

During his escape, he repeatedly used a firearm against police personnel, who were in pursuit, until the subject crashed into a tree in the Centro neighborhood, when he was surrounded, he tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the neck, he failed, He was arrested and received medical attention.

(Don’t stop reading: School in Mexico teaches its students to make barbecues and it goes viral.)

Personnel from the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office processed the scenes where the events were staged, collected various evidence, including a .40 caliber weapon and the vehicle pick upwhich were integrated into the folder shown during the Trial for the conviction to be given.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Russia launches a massive attack on Ukraine, according to kyiv: more than 60 missiles

The number of deaths on the first day of the state of emergency in Peru rises to nine

Arhuaco people lift blockade on the Valledupar road

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA