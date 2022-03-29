Guadalajara Jalisco.- Drivers of two compact vehicles collided this Tuesday morning when they circulated through the streets of Colonia Santa Teresita, in Guadalajara, and ran over a young woman who was walking by the site.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to an aid station in a serious state of health, where moments later his death was reported.

The events were recorded at approximately 10:55 am on the intersection of Calle Reforma and Calle Ignacio Ramírez.

Citizens saw the shock and a young woman injured, so they reported the incident to the emergency numbers.

The girl was seriously injured and was left lying on the spot with her bloodied body.

By the time the elements of the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters Guadalajara arrived, she had already been transferred to an aid station in a serious state of health.

Civil Protection rescuers cleaned up the spill from the vehicles.

In the place was a white Honda Fit right on the corner and on top of its windshield was the rear of a Toyota brand car.

The second mentioned vehicle was raised and only one of the tires touched the ground.

According to witnesses, after the clash between the vehicles, a young woman who was walking by the place was run over by the bodies.

Moments later, the death of the girl who was run over.

An agent from the Public Ministry of the State Prosecutor’s Office was in charge of starting an investigation folder to clarify the facts and define the legal situation of the people who were driving the vehicles involved.

Inhabitants of the area accused that traffic lights are needed at that intersection, since clashes are constant.

Additionally, residents noted that although it is a residential area, people in motorized vehicles exceed the speed limits.