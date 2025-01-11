Two men, aged 46 and 59, have been arrested in relation to accident that cost the life of a worker on November 24 at the Lluis Vives public school in Massanassa affected by the DANA.

According to the newspaper The Provinces The National Police has arrested these two people, two other workersfor possible reckless homicide.

The accident occurred on November 24, 2024 after the porch of the Lluis Vives school in the Valencian town of Massanassa collapsed. one of those affected due to the storm that hit, among other areas, the Valencian Community last October 29.

The accident caused the death of a Tragsa worker, a 51 year old man. On the other hand, a 35-year-old worker was injured and hospitalized with leg injuries and abrasions on his head. Both were doing cleaning work.

For its part, the Tragsa group explained that, according to the first investigations, the tragic accident “took place as a result of the collapse of a metal structure exterior that protected the passage between buildings from the elements”.

In turn, the company indicated that the deceased “was wearing the protective equipment “unpredictable“In addition, the councilor pointed out that “at no time was there a report that said that the building was at risk of collapsing.”