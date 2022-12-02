Just two months after his account was reinstated, Twitter announced a new suspension of the account of American rapper Kanye West. The same owner of the social network, Elon Musk, confirmed the news after accusing West of violating a rule against inciting violence. During the last days, the controversial rapper was heavily criticized for showing his admiration for Hitler and denying the Jewish Holocaust during an interview on a web portal.

Hundreds of Internet users were surprised during the early hours of this Friday, December 2, by a notice indicating that rapper Kanye West’s account, with 30 million followers, had been suspended.

A few hours later, Elon Musk, the company’s new owner, explained his decision. He indicated that the account was closed after the rapper posted an image containing a Nazi symbol inside a Jewish one, which was classified as an anti-Semitic act.

The owner of Twitter said that West’s action violates the laws of the social network and assured that he would not allow this type of action to be carried out through the platform.

File, Archive. In this file photo taken on December 13, 2016, singer Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump arrive to speak to the press after their meetings at Trump Tower in New York. Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has suggested that he will run for president and wants Donald Trump to be his running mate. Trump, for his part, dismissed a recent meeting with West as unimportant. AFP – TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Musk did not make clear if the rapper will be able to return to the social network, but in recent months he has said that he hopes Twitter will have fewer limits on the content its users can post.

Last week, the also owner of Tesla announced that he would carry out a “general amnesty” within the platform. He announced that he is already leaving the first results, after the account of former President Donald Trump was restored.

West, who since last year calls himself ‘Ye’, usually draws attention for his discussed personal life, his controversial comments and, more recently, for being linked to US politics.

Without directly naming West, President Joe Biden spoke out via Twitter, calling Hitler a “demon figure” and taking the opportunity to say that political leaders should denounce and reject any anti-Semitic comments.

I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity. —President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022



Meanwhile, Republican Iowa Senator Ashley Hinson wrote via the same social network that Kanye West’s comments were “disgusting” and that his behavior is “unacceptable.”

West declares himself a follower of Hitler and denies the existence of the Holocaust

During an interview that was published a day before the suspension of the Twitter account, the artist said that he saw “good things” in Adolf Hitler.

The interview was published via the ‘Infowars’ website, in which West can be seen completely covered in a ski mask and gloves.

Broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones moderated the interview in which West referred to Hitler as a “cool guy,” in “cool clothes” and a “great architect.”

Alex Jones has already been in the public eye on different occasions and this Friday he declared bankruptcy, two months after a federal court ordered him and ‘Infowars’ to pay almost 1,000 million dollars to the families of the victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, after going to trial for claiming the tragedy was staged.

To end his conversation, West said that there was never a Holocaust and assured that he likes both the Jews and the Nazis.

During the interview, ‘Ye’ was accompanied by Nick Fuentes, an American nationalist who is known for making public his anti-Semitic and racist positions.

Criticism of West from multiple political fronts

The rapper and also a fashion designer has openly shown his admiration for the leader of the Republicans, Donald Trump, in addition to expressing his intention to participate in American politics with this party.

Last week, the former president was criticized by the White House and even by his party, after inviting West and Nick Fuentes to dinner at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“Bigotry, hate and anti-Semitism have no place in the United States, not even at Mar-a-Lago,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

For his part, Trump responded that it was a quick meal, without incident and that they have a friendly relationship.

Although ‘Ye’ has a long artistic career, his name has become more popular in recent years due to being involved in this type of scandal.

On different occasions, his comments have led to the loss of million-dollar contracts with companies like Adidas.

West had recently announced an agreement to buy the microblogging service ‘Parler’, which is used as an alternative to Twitter and is popular among American conservatives.

However, West said last Thursday that he had abandoned his acquisition plans and would no longer own the company.

With EFE and Reuters