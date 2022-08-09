Mexico City.– The Twitter service presents failures this Tuesday, so the platform does not properly load tweets or allow you to navigate through its interface.

Users in the country and other places suffered the fall of the social network around 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City, and the service began to be restored at approximately 1:28 p.m.

However, according to reports on the Downdetector site, the flaws have not been completely fixed.

The flaws also appeared in the mobile application as well as in the Tweetdeck tool.

Just yesterday, Twitter confirmed that it was the victim of a cyberattack in which the data of 5.4 million users of the platform were stolen.

The social network reported that it would send a notice to indicate that their confidential information has been exposed.

The fall of Twitter is recorded after Google’s browser presented failures last night when performing searches, a situation allegedly caused by problems in its servers.