Twitter, Elon Musk keeps his promise: he leaves the leadership of the social network

Elon Musk it was just words, after the survey done on the net now it’s time to put it into action. He will leave the leadership of Twitter in six weeks. In December the head of Tesla And SpaceX had conducted a survey asking users to Twitter whether or not he should leave the leadership of the platform. About 17 million people they voted, with the 57% in favor of his step back. After prevaricating – insinuating that the result was the result of an army of automated accounts – Elon Musk finally tweeted that he meant resign as soon as he “found someone crazy enoughto succeed him. Last night’s announcement drew enthusiastic comments from his many fans and raised the shares of Tesla by more than 2% on Wall Street, as the highly decorated executive’s time on Twitter worried the market. Within six weeks a woman – whose identity has not been disclosed – will lead Twitter operationally as CEO or executive director.

This was announced, with a tweet, by Elon Musk who, however, will reserve most of the news for himself responsibility of the network – which calls X/Twitter – and precisely “the executive presidencythe guidance of the technology sector, the supervision of products, the management of software and systems”. Linda Yaccarinoadvertising manager of NBCUniversal, is in talks to become Twitter’s new CEO. The Wall Street Journal writes it, after Elon’s announcement Musk, owner of the social network, of wanting a woman to lead the company, without mentioning the name. To her we owe the launch of the service streaming Peacock.

