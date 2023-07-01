Twitter today, Saturday July 1st, is not working. Reports of problems from users of Elon Musk’s platform are chasing each other and many have literally stormed the Italian portal Downdetector, where the peak is clearly evident. Most of the misunderstandings concern the desktop function of Twitter, less for the App. In fact, some have managed to enter the social network to tell what happened with the hashtag #TwitterDown.

TWITTER DOESN’T WORK, THE REASON

Hard to understand why it doesn’t work. Although Musk has not yet given an official explanation, it is possible that, as in the past, it was an error due to the latest updates.

ANOMALIES ON THE NETWORK

Since the middle of the day it has been impossible to update the feed of messages published by followed users and it is not possible to search. From around 1pm, the Downdetector site – which indicates anomalies on the network – shows a dizzying increase in reports. Furthermore, the message ‘Frequency limit exceeded’ systematically appears with the useless invitation to try again after a few minutes: probably a consequence of the new function introduced on the social network with the tweet limits that can be read by verified and unverified users.