This Tuesday, versions began to circulate in Haiti yesabout the alleged murder charge against Martine Moïsewidow of the Haitian president Jovenel Moïse.

The information, issued by the agency Efe, opens a new chapter in the investigation into this assassination that plunged the Caribbean country into an unprecedented crisis.

Moïse was tortured and murdered in the early hours of July 7, 2021 in his private residence in the Pétion-ville sector of the capital by a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians.

In the attack, His wife, first lady Martine Moïse, was injured, so that same day she was transferred to Miami (United States).



However, now information published by the local press claims that an arrest warrant has been issued against the widow.

What is known about the accusation of Martine Moise?

According to Efethe judge investigating the homicide, Walter Wesse Voltaire issued an arrest warrant in October 2023, something that is known until now.

Martine, who has always advocated the creation of an international court to investigate the death of her husbandis accused of armed robbery, attempted murder and conspiracy to attack Jovenel Moïse, according to the publications.

The news about the accusation of the former first lady is known coinciding with the end of Wesser Voltaire's administration, whose sentence could be made public between the end of February and March, according to the information released.



For now, Martine Moïse has not publicly referred to the issue.

Police guard a group of suspects of having participated in the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti).

However, the Dominican newspaper Todayciting the agency APassures that, at the moment, the case documents argue that Moïse refused to participate in an interrogation to which she was summoned by justice.

“However, the order does not include many details nor does it hint at (Martine's) possible involvement in the case,” he says. Today.

Martine Moïse when she returned to Haiti after the attack in which President Jovenel Moïse died See also The political scientist assessed the version of the involvement of Kennedy's successor in his assassination Photo: Haiti Communication Secretariat

Who is Martine Moïse and what is known about her whereabouts?

For now nothing is known about the woman's whereabouts.

She has 49 years old. Before, in 2016, her husband assumed the mandate of the Caribbean country as the first president from a lower class.Martine was dedicated to different businesses as a businesswoman.

According to the television network cnn, The most important woman in the nation developed and strengthened initiatives in favor of children and the fight against gender violence.

In addition, she also served as president of the Klere Ayiti Foundation, which provides cultural and educational services to the population.

Capture of Mario Antonio Palacio, prosecuted for the assassination of Moise. Photo: Panama Police

Who has already been convicted for the assassination?

Former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John, Haitian-Chilean Rodolphe Jaar and former Colombian military man Alejandro Rivera García They have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a Miami court for their participation in the assassination.

Two other people, former Colombian military man Mario Antonio Palacios and Haitian and former informant for the United States Anti-Drug Department (DEA) Joseph Vincent, pleaded guilty to the murder and are awaiting sentencing in Miami.

According to Miami court documents, between February and July 2021 South Florida “served as a central location to plan and finance the plot to overthrow President Moïse and replace him with someone who would serve the political objectives and financial interests of the conspirators.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With Efe