Twenty-degree frosts will come to Moscow next week. This is reported on the official website capital Cities.

Cloudiness is expected in the coming days, light snow will fall in some places. On January 8 and 9, the temperature will drop to minus seven degrees. The wind will blow at a speed of up to 10 meters per second.

The same weather will continue on Monday. On Tuesday, the temperature will drop to minus 12 degrees. The cold snap will continue on Wednesday. Thermometer bars will show from minus 15 to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned the residents of Moscow about the sharp jumps in temperature. The weather forecaster said that the city is expected to cool by 10-11 degrees on Saturday, January 8. He also noted that the drop in temperature will be accompanied by a noticeable jump in atmospheric pressure.