When and how the minimum wage rises is a matter for the specially set up commission – not only the employers insist, but now also MPs who represent the interests of the employees.

D.he workers wing of the Union parliamentary group has warned against overriding the minimum wage commission in the event of an increase in the minimum wage. “The goal is right, but the way is wrong,” said the chairman of the workers’ group of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Axel Knoerig (CDU), the German press agency. Those who work hard also have to be paid decently. When raising the minimum wage, however, the Commission should not simply be ignored.

“Otherwise you weaken the social partnership,” said Knoerig. Another approach is required. One could, for example, specify the legal requirements for the mandate of the minimum wage commission.

The federal government wants to increase the minimum wage to twelve euros. The employers had sharply criticized that this would weaken the minimum wage commission, which is made up of representatives from employers and trade unions.

Minimum wage still below ten euros

The statutory minimum wage in Germany rose to 9.82 euros per hour on January 1st. Previously it was 9.60 euros. On July 1, 2022 there will be a further increase to 10.45 euros. These increases follow the requirements of the minimum wage commission.

A minimum wage of twelve euros was a key campaign promise made by the current Chancellor, Olaf Scholz (SPD).