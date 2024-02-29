Business services in the Netherlands saw turnover increase in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), this was an increase of 6.3 percent compared to a year earlier. For the whole of 2023, turnover in business services increased by 9.6 percent.
Economics editorial
