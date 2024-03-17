In the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions, turnout in the Russian presidential elections exceeded the levels of 2018. The regional election commissions reported this on March 17.

In the Belgorod region, turnout was 83.77%, compared to 73.24% six years earlier. In Kursk, the figure increased from 64.48% to 72.58%. In Bryansk, the number of voters rose from 79.87% to 83.46%.

Data by region is indicated as of March 17, 18:00 Moscow time.

Earlier that day, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova reported that the total voter turnout in the Russian presidential elections in the country as a whole exceeded 70%. In addition, the Ministry of Digital Development reported that more than 90% of Russians registered in the remote electronic voting system (DEG) have already voted in the presidential elections.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.