In recent weeks, the whole world has rallied around Turkey And Syria and to the victims caused by earthquake. The last in chronological order was Francesco Totti, not new to charity and solidarity campaigns. The former Giallorossi captain last November, yes linked to the “Cosmedica” clinic for hair transplant with its headquarters in Turkey and today through its social accounts, has formalized its participation (through the clinic), in the civil protection fundraising to help the Turkish and Syrian population affected by the earthquake: “The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria it represents a wound for all of us. I am very attached to Turkey and to the people who have welcomed me with affection every time I have been there”. These are the first words offormer number 10 which then concludes: “For this reason, together with my partner, Dr. Levent, we have decided to join this initiative in the hope of being useful to this cause”.