Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Turkey Authoritarian Turkey balances between West, China and Russia – Why did it become a member of NATO?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Turkey is one of NATO’s most controversial countries. Would a country meet the membership requirements of a “community of democratic countries” if, like Finland and Sweden, it applied for membership only now?

Turkey joined NATO in the first enlargement of the military alliance, and through its 70-year membership has aroused conflicting sentiments in other member states. At the same time, it is one of the most important NATO countries.

As a NATO country, Turkey has occupied the northern part of Cyprus, changed president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin increasingly authoritarian, persecuted the country’s press and bought anti-aircraft missiles from Russia.

#Turkey #Authoritarian #Turkey #balances #West #China #Russia #member #NATO

See also  Russia insists Bucha massacre is a 'set up' by Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Muslim Council of Elders mourns Khalifa bin Zayed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.