Turkey Authoritarian Turkey balances between West, China and Russia – Why did it become a member of NATO?

Turkey is one of NATO’s most controversial countries. Would a country meet the membership requirements of a “community of democratic countries” if, like Finland and Sweden, it applied for membership only now?

Turkey joined NATO in the first enlargement of the military alliance, and through its 70-year membership has aroused conflicting sentiments in other member states. At the same time, it is one of the most important NATO countries.

As a NATO country, Turkey has occupied the northern part of Cyprus, changed president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin increasingly authoritarian, persecuted the country’s press and bought anti-aircraft missiles from Russia.