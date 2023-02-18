Video AP-La Presse/Atlas Agency- Visibly emaciated, having spent 296 hours trapped in the rubble, Samir tells those who have located him that his wife and son are also alive. The task of extricating the family from the ruins of this Antioquia apartment block takes time. Fatality, however, has wanted the minor, already at the limit of his strength, to die on the way to the hospital. Last night, the rescue of a 45-year-old man also took place. There has been no miracle, however, for the Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, former player of Chelsea and Málaga, whose body was finally found this morning. Impossible to know if so many other victims died instantly or days after the earthquake, we can get an idea of ​​the anguish of many victims thanks to the testimony of Taha, 17, who, buried in the ruins of his house, and Thinking that his family had died, he recorded this farewell video for his friends. He finally dodged death and now he and his parents, also rescued in time, envision what was to be the boy’s will.









